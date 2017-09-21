It's time to don your tiaras and tri-horn hats as the Norwich Optimist Corn Maze opens Saturday with Pirates and Princess Day.

The annual maize maze will be open starting at noon until 4 p.m. when families are encouraged to dress up and attend for an afternoon of fun.

There will be a chance to hunt for treasure or walk the plank of the pirate ship; and bring a picnic or purchase a hot dog lunch on site; and there are gifts for each child.

Pirates and Princess Day is the first of several special events at the maze, which will be open until Oct. 28.

Sept. 30 is Super Hero Day when visitors are invited to dress up in their favourite super hero costume and take part in the fun. While the event runs from noon until 4 p.m., Woodstock Spiderman and his friend Batman are expected to make an appearance from 1 to 3 p.m. Rain date for this special event is Oct. 1.

Trick or treat is the name of the game at the maze Oct. 28 from noon until 3 p.m. Families are invited to tour the maze and receive a special treat from volunteers. There will be costume judging for different age groups at 3 p.m. with prizes for the winners.

For those who like a little more scare in their Halloween, there will be Haunted Corn Maze Night starting at dusk on Oct. 20 and 27 (rain dates are Oct. 21 and 28). These nights feature a tour through the paths of the maze by the light of the moon and see if you can handle the fright when you encounter some of the spooky characters and special effects hidden in the corn. The Optimists warn the haunted maze and characters are designed to scare and are not suitable for young children.

Everyone in the family can enjoy the corn maze on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 28, as well as Thanksgiving Monday. Not only is there the maze, but also a mini maze, snack shack, duck races, playground, pirate ship, and pumpkin bowling. Meet Jed the mini horse, Clover the lamb and all of her friends in our petting zoo.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free for those two and under; $7 for ages three to 12 (accompanied by an adult); and $10 for ages 13 and over. Admission to Haunted Corn Maze events, which run 7 to 10 p.m., is $10 cash only.

All proceeds from the corn maze support the Norwich Optimist Club and are invested right back into the community to support kids activities and programs.