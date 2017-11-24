The Norwich Knighthawks Modern Trends novice local league hockey team had a busy start to the season.

Under the coaching staff of Jamie Davis and Scott Sprague, trainer Wayne Samways and manager Blair Couwenberg, the team travelled to Langton Oct. 14 to take on the Langton Leafs in their season opener.

The Leafs kept goalie Josiah Koncir busy. Offensive lines Ian Sprague, Zac Martin, Tanner Master, Logan Davis, Breanna Wood, Cayden Vandamme, Carter Feyen, Dylan Ratelle and Van McAllister tried to make something happen but were shut down by the Leafs. Koncir, supported by his defense of Clair McKie, Kohen Mann, Kirsten Samways, Zac McFarland, Ethan Wills and Justyn Ladd worked hard against the powerful Leafs team.

The Knighthawks regrouped and headed to Ingersoll Oct. 16 full of determination. Master started the game off by winning the opening faceoff. Six minutes into the second period, Davis assisted by Master and Wood, scored the Knighthawks first goal. And with less than a minute left in the second period, Davis assisted by Master, brought them ahead of Ingersoll 2-1. The Ingersoll Express fought back hard, slipping one past Koncir to tie it up with less than 13 seconds left in the second period. With the offence working hard in the third to tie it up and the defense trying to hold the Express off the Knighthawks left Ingersoll with a 2-4 loss.

Oct. 22 the team played their first home game against the Six Nations Blackhawks. Great defense and a hard offensive push had Master scoring two goals. Koncir worked hard in net, ending the second period 2-0 for the Knighthawks. The team held the Blackhawks to one with Master scoring another for the Knighthawks to end the game 3-1 for their first win of the season.

Oct. 26 the team traveled to Paris to take on the Wolfpack (2). The first period seemed a bit sticky until Zac MacFarland had a breakaway. Unfortunately, he was stopped by the Wolfpack’s grooving goalie. With thirty seconds left in the first period they managed to slip one past Koncir to take the lead 0-1. The Knighthawks started the second period off strong with great stops by Koncir and great defense by Kirsten Samways. With 5:30 left in the second period, Logan Davis scored assisted by Master to tie it up 1-1. Paris quickly fired back to pull ahead 1-2. The second period ended with some great offense by Dylan Ratelle and hard played defense by Justyn Ladd. Master started the third by tying it up with Breanna Wood and Davis assisting. Despite some great puck clearing by Ian Sprague and saves by Koncir the Knighthawks left Paris with a 2-4 loss.

The team travelled to Port Dover to face the Pirates Oct. 28. The Pirates’ strong defense shut down Vandamme and Feyen as they worked to try and make something happen. Wills tried to put one on the board but was overcome by the Pirates.

The team was home Oct. 29 to face the Ingersoll Express (1). The second period ended with a quick breakaway by McFarland. A nice pass to Martin in front of the net had the crowd excited but the attempt was killed by the buzzer. In the third, the crowd saw an offensive push by McAllister and great defense by McKie and Mann. Despite the Knighthawks best efforts, Ingersoll did manage to shut them out 0-3.