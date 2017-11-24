Norwich Township communities are preparing to ring in the festive season with three annual parades, beginning Saturday, Nov. 25 with Otterville welcoming Santa.

The parade lineup starts at 6 p.m. for the Otterville Firefighters event that will begin on Mill Street West and travel through the village to the east end. Santa will be there to visit with children and families with hot chocolate and treats available.

This year’s parade will be at night, so expect lots of lights to go with the sounds and sites of the season.

The following Saturday, Dec. 2, Norwich welcomes everyone to a Small Town Christmas-themed parade. The fun begins at 11 a.m. from the staging area at Emily Stowe Public School and travels north along Stover Street to Main, and then west on Main to the fire hall where Santa will greet everyone and there will be refreshments.

It will be an evening affair again Saturday, Dec. 16 when Santa Claus arrives in Burgessville at the tail end of the parade that will feature tractors, combines, horses, carolling, teams of any kind, business, church and others. Entries don’t need to register, just arrive at the line-up in the Deer Crescent subdivision at 6 p.m. by entering at the east end of the crescent. The parade will exit opposite the Burgessville cemetery and follow Hwy 59 east to Malcolm's Excavating. When everyone arrives at Malcolm’s Santa will be the guest of honour and will be available for photos with parade-goers. There will also be a candy bar for children and hot chocolate and cookies.