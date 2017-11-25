You can help decorate the Norwich Library before Santa's visit
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Norwich Library branch this month.
The Christmas couple will be at the library Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. when Santa will read a story and visitors can have their photo taken with him.
Knit 1 Yack 3 is every Wednesday from 12:30-2 p.m. All crafters are invited to bring their projects and socialize in a comfy and inviting setting by the fireplace. Tea, coffee and hot chocolate are available.
Ontario Early Years: Every Friday (except Dec. 29) from 9:30-11 a.m. for children ages 0-6 with their caregiver who are invited to join the play and learn group.
Read with me: Free reading assistance for school-aged kids who read to volunteers. Space available.
VON SMART: Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together Tuesday and Thursday (except Dec. 26 and 28) 1-2 p.m. when specially trained VON staff will lead gentle mobility exercises
Decorate the Library: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m. Come to the library and help us decorate the library for Christmas.
Games Galore: Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m. Drop in and join friends, play card and board games for an afternoon of fun.
After School: Craft Dec. 7, 21 Gaming Dec. 14 from 4-4:45 p.m.
Hour of Code Week: Dec. 4-9 Drop in and try coding. Enter your name for a chance to win prizes
Hour of Code Program: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10-11 a.m. Use Dash, Dot and Sphero as you code
Library closed Dec. 26 for Boxing Day
Mismatched Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. “Sweetness of the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley, books available at the library.
Norwich Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. “Medicine Walk” by Richard Wgamese, books available at the library.