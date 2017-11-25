Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Norwich Library branch this month.

The Christmas couple will be at the library Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. when Santa will read a story and visitors can have their photo taken with him.

Knit 1 Yack 3 is every Wednesday from 12:30-2 p.m. All crafters are invited to bring their projects and socialize in a comfy and inviting setting by the fireplace. Tea, coffee and hot chocolate are available.

Ontario Early Years: Every Friday (except Dec. 29) from 9:30-11 a.m. for children ages 0-6 with their caregiver who are invited to join the play and learn group.

Read with me: Free reading assistance for school-aged kids who read to volunteers. Space available.

VON SMART: Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together Tuesday and Thursday (except Dec. 26 and 28) 1-2 p.m. when specially trained VON staff will lead gentle mobility exercises

Decorate the Library: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m. Come to the library and help us decorate the library for Christmas.

Games Galore: Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m. Drop in and join friends, play card and board games for an afternoon of fun.

After School: Craft Dec. 7, 21 Gaming Dec. 14 from 4-4:45 p.m.

Hour of Code Week: Dec. 4-9 Drop in and try coding. Enter your name for a chance to win prizes

Hour of Code Program: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10-11 a.m. Use Dash, Dot and Sphero as you code

Library closed Dec. 26 for Boxing Day

Mismatched Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. “Sweetness of the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley, books available at the library.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. “Medicine Walk” by Richard Wgamese, books available at the library.