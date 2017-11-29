PORT DOVER -

Narcotics were stolen during an armed hold-up at Roulston’s in Port Dover Wednesday.

The robbery occurred over the noon hour at the Main Street drugstore. No injuries were reported.

“A lone male entered the store and displayed a hand gun and demanded narcotics from employees,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“A quantity of narcotics was turned over to the suspect, who then exited the store and left on foot.”

Members of the OPP’s Emergency Tactical Unit and an OPP canine unit were dispatched to the scene. They searched neighbourhoods in downtown Port Dover for the perpetrator but without success.

Roulston’s in Port Dover is located beside the post office. It was cordoned off with police tape for the duration of the investigation. Norfolk OPP are examining security video for clues to the identity of the culprit.

The suspect is a white male with a slim build and of average height. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark hooded sweater and had a camouflaged balaclava pulled over his face.

“We hope someone in the community can identify him,” Sanchuk said. “A ton of people had to see him when he came out of the store.”

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com