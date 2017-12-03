An SIU investigation into Oxford OPP has been terminated after the director determined a prisoner’s wounds were self-inflicted.

“The man’s injury – by his own admission and confirmed by cell video – was self-inflicted,” said SIU director Tony Loparco. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation.”

Loparco said last month the 24-year-old man in his Tillsonburg cell struck a wall with his own hand resulting in a serious injury.

At approximately 3 a.m. on October 28, OPP were called to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Lisgar Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and lodged in a cell at the Oxford detachment. Around 8:30 a.m. the man struck the wall with his left hand.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.