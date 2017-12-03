The first event on the December calendar at Burgessville Library branch is the Hour of Code week.

From Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., come to the library and join in the Hour of Code week. We will have computer coding games and games on our tablet to play. Chance to win prizes for all who participate in coding games. This is a drop-in program.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., the library will be having a PJ movie watching event - Mr. Popper's Penguins. So bring your favorite stuffy and wear your favorite jammies. We will supply the popcorn you bring a drink with a lid. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m., take an Essential Oil 101 class. Each participate will get to make one of three essential oil roller ball mixtures to take home and enjoy. Please register as space is limited.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Santa will be at the Burgessville Library. Come have a continental breakfast with Santa. He will be so glad to see you and hear what a good boy or girl you've been this year. Please register so we can be prepared for the breakfast.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Yarn & Yak Cool After School Club. Are you working on a knitting or crochet project or have you always wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? Join us. We have the needles and the yarn. No registration required.

For more information or to register for any events please call 519 424-2404 or email burgessvillelibrary@ocl.net