Santa drops in for breakfast

Lucas Thompson, 6, of Tillsonburg didn’t have to write a letter to Santa Claus to tell the big man that he hopes to find a keyboard under his tree this Christmas. He got to deliver his Christmas wish in person.



Thompson, and his brothers, Nolan, 4, and Wesley, 2, all sported Christmas-themed shirts when they were among those who visited with the jolly old elf during the Kinette Club of Tillsonburg’s 10th annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday.



For $5, guests at the Tillsonburg Community Centre received pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice along with the opportunity to visit with Santa and get his photograph. There was also Christmas music performed live and a photo booth.



Proceeds from the event stay in Tillsonburg, said Jenny Danbrook, co-chair of the fundraiser.



She said the Kinettes use the money to make donations to the Salvation Army, the local food bank and a literacy program.



“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” Danbrook said, explaining that the breakfast usually generates between $2,000 and $2,500.



She said many local sponsors also support the event.



“We are very grateful for our community sponsors,” Danbrook said. “Our local businesses have been amazing to us when we approach them for sponsorship.”



With 24 club members at the moment, at least 20 were out helping run the breakfast on Saturday along with some student volunteers.



Danbrook said the club is always open to new members and anyone interested can contact the club through its Facebook page.

