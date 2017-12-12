County councillors are expected Wednesday to approve the second phase of a millpond project designed to clean up Cedar Creek and ultimately the Thames River into which it flows.

Norwich Township is home to the former Hodges millpond that hasn’t been used in decades. Located off Old Stage Road, nearly 400 acres of land surrounding the pond and owned by the County of Oxford is in the process of being re-naturalized.

“The planned phase two works for the Hodges Pond rehabilitation project form part of a multi-year strategy to reestablish the natural Cedar Creek bed channel and create multiple wetland areas, complete with vegetative reforestation in a manner which will enhance sustainable environmental features in this area,” said Oxford County director of public works David Simpson in an email. “In doing so, the above work will expand the natural habitat for fish, plants and wildlife in this area, which will lead to increased biodiversity over time.”

Historically, Cedar Creek, which flows through the pond, has had some of the lowest quality of water of the tributaries that drain into the Thames River. Due to a decline in use, the Hodges reservoir had become a sediment-filled shallow lake with low oxygen levels and high bacteria.

“One of the major ecological improvements will be altering the current waterway from a warm water, low oxygen pond to a natural cold water system, one which is capable of supporting cold water fish species and other aquatic life,” Simpson said.

The Hodges Pond project is a partnership between the Cowan Foundation, Oxford County, Stewardship Oxford, Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Phase one, which includes the draining of the pond and the “natural realignment” back to the original Cedar Creek bed channel, has been completed.

It was funded by $50,000 donated by The Cowan Foundation.

In order to initiate phase two, the county must enter a conservation agreement with Stewardship Oxford and Ducks Unlimited over a term of up to 20 years that will allow them to access funding.

Stewardship Oxford Inc. has committed $5,000 to the phase two works and is currently seeking funding approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Subject to council approval ­­county staff has included a reforestation budget in the draft 2018 business plan of $10,000 in both 2018 and 2019.

The county has also recently applied for $45,000 of additional funding for reforestation through the Municipal Greenhouse Gas Challenge.

During phase two, soil excavation from the drained pond will be used to bury the old dam for safety purposes and create earthworks along the original creek channel in order to support a natural habitat for plants and wildlife.

The former lake bed will be converted to shallow open water wetlands on each side of the creek.

The second phase would also include the removal of nonnative species plants and re-establishment in cells of native species.

The diversification of vegetation is designed to attract more wildlife.

As the new channel stabilizes, a mixture of native grass, coniferous seedlings, deciduous tree saplings and shrubs will also be planted.

HRivers@postmedia.com