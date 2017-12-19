It turned out to be a quiet weekend for the Norwich Merchants with only one game on tap after The Dec. 15 road game in New Hamburg was postponed due to the weather. No make-up date has yet been determined for that match. As a result, Norwich's lone game was a 15 minute drive to Delhi on Saturday night, Dec. 16.

Delhi stunned the Merchants by scoring 3:54 into the game, but that lead vanished courtesy of Simon Storoschuk's 13th goal of the season 5:09 later. Matt Larochelle ended his seven-game goal scoring drought when his slipped in a powerplay goal with 5:10 remaining. Dan Gallagher would notch another powerplay goal for Norwich in the frame's final minute.

Blake Pow extended his point scoring streak to seven games when he buried his 25th of the season 6:56 into the second period. Gallagher and Pow would each add their second markers of the game before the second period horn sounded to give Norwich a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Larochelle would become Norwich's third multi-goal scorer of the game when he scored 10:52 into the third period. Gallagher completed the hat trick 1:35 later before Delhi finally responded with 3:56 left in the game. Brandon Odorjan scored his first career junior goal 29 seconds later and Gallagher capped off the night with his fourth goal of the game with 2:04 left as Norwich crushed Delhi 10-2. Pow (4), Gallagher (2), Halren Vanywynsberghe (2), Ryan Dayman, Troy Lamoure (5), Damon Lemmon, Larochelle, Alex Sutherland, Brandon Velda and Sam Davies has the assists for Norwich while Brandon McIntosh made 21 saves to earn his fourth win of the season. Norwich native Brendan Briggs had a goal and an assist for Delhi in the loss.

Norwich will now prepare for a pair of games before Christmas arrives. On Friday night, they host the Burford Bulldogs at 8 p.m. That game also features the team's annual Christmas Chili Party featuring Shirley Miller's World Famous Chili along with pizza courtesy of Boston Pizza in Woodstock. All are welcome. On Saturday night the team will travel to Paris for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Mounties.

OVERTIME

The Norwich Merchants will host the PJHL Doherty Division All-Star & Prospects game on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The all-star game starts at 4:30 p.m. with the prospects hitting the ice at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and get people into both games. Sponsorships are also available for $250. Contact a Merchant executive member or call 519-532-6704 for further details.