Fire facts event at Norwich Library Jan. 10

Norwich Library branch has several of its regular programs running as usual in January.

Knit 1 Yack 3: Every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. Inviting all crafters to bring your projects, socialize in a comfy and inviting environment by the fireplace. Tea, coffee and hot chocolate can be purchased.

Ontario Early Years: Every Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. Children ages 0-6 with their caregiver are invited to play and learn in a friendly group setting.

Read with Me: Free reading assistance for school-aged kids. Read to our volunteer Wednesday or Thursday. Space available but limited.

VON SMART: Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together Tuesday and Thursday (except Jan. 2 and 5) 1-2 p.m. Specially-trained VON staff will lead gentle mobility exercises.

Fire Facts: Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m., join firefighter Derek Van Pagee. Learn about firefighters gear, how it works, how they train and how they fight fires. Family event, all welcome.

After School: Gaming Jan. 11, 25 Craft Jan. 18 from 4-4:45 p.m.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker. Books available at the library.

Mismatched Book Club: Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak. Books available at the library.