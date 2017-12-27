While residential home sales dipped in November, 2017 will likely be one for record books when it comes to year-long local home sales.

According to the Woodstock-Ingersoll and District Real Estate Board in the first 11 months of the year home sales were up 9.3 per cent from the same time last year, beating out any other year on record.

“With just one month left to go this year, it looks likely that 2017 will set a new annual record,” said board president Leslie Michie in a release.

In November residential sales clocked in at 98 units, which was down 17.6 per cent from November 2016.

It was still the third best November on record in the last two decades and the fourth best ever.

“Home sales have remained at strong levels after having rebounded earlier in the fall,” Michie said.

The average price of a home sold in November was $353, 474, which amounts to a jump of 19.4 per cent from the previous year.

One continuing trend is the low number of units that are on the market.

Supply is at almost an all-time low with just 1.9 months of inventory, or 184 active residential listing on the market, at the end of November 2017.

The total value of all residential sales amounted to $34.6 million in November, just 1.7 per cent less that the same time last year.

A total of 103 of all properties were sold in November, down 20.8 per cent from November 2016.

HRivers@postmedia.com