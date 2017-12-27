'Great guy' Washington Post heir takes own life

William Graham -- one of the heirs to the Washington Post fortune -- could not escape his fabled family's tragic history.

On Dec. 20, Graham, 69, ended his life at home in Los Angeles in an eerily similar fashion to that of his father Philip: With a bullet to the head.

Graham's suicide comes as Oscar is buzzing for the release of The Post about the 1971 war between the fabled newspaper and then U.S. President Richard Nixon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrXlY6gzTTM

Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, the movie is expected to be one of the belles of the ball during awards season.

"He was a great guy," his brother, Donald Graham, told CNN. "He was a good lawyer. He was a great teacher at UCLA. And a very generous man who gave to many charities."

His brother added that William had suffered from "painful and debilitating" heart disease for years.

Graham was a lawyer, investor and philanthropist had lived in southern California since the mid-1970s where he taught trial law at his alma mater, UCLA.

Later, he founded an investment firm that operated for around 20 years until he closed it in 2001. William Graham spent his remaining years engaged in philanthropy, including education, medical research and support for military vets.

He was born into wealth and privilege on May 2, 1948, in Washington. His grandfather, Eugene Meyer, purchased The Post in 1933. His parents, Philip and Katharine, both held the positions of publisher and chief executive at the newspaper, as did his brother Donald.

The newspaper was sold in 2013.

He graduated from Stanford University in 1970 and actively protested the Vietnam War. He lived in tony Martha's Vineyard during the summer.

Graham was married four times and leaves two children, along with two brothers, Donald and Stephen, and his sister, Lally Weymouth.