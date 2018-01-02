$30,000 statue, jewellery stolen in Courtland

The Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break-and-enter Thursday, Dec. 28 after being called to a Highway 59, Courtland address.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that on Wednesday, Dec. 27, between 2-10:30 p.m., unknowns gained entry into the residence. Once inside, unknowns encountered a dog inside the home which was then locked in a spare room. Unknowns then removed an iPad 2 and a small jewellery box that contained two gold rings and three gold necklaces. A box located in a closet was also taken and it contained a porcelain and gold statue of a young girl and a cow that is valued at approximately $30,000.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking assistance. If anyone has any information surrounding this incident or knows of anyone that may have recently acquired this particular item, they are being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.