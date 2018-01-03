When a team puts together a winning streak as long as the Soo Greyhounds, they usually end up at the Memorial Cup.

But still, there is so much hope around the rest of the Ontario Hockey League -- especially in the Eastern Conference.

"For the first time since I've been a coach, it's the closest the two sides have ever been," Hamilton bench boss John Gruden said. "There are a lot of good teams in the East and they're only getting better (through the Jan. 10 trade deadline).

"This is a very underrated division. It's going to be hard to win and we want that challenge."

The Bulldogs were quick out of the trade gate, adding two-thirds of Flint's top scoring line in Ryan Moore and Nick Caamano. They brought in Riley Stillman from Oshawa to help the back end, too.

But then, the team that knocked the Bulldogs out in Game 7 overtime of the first round last spring -- the Kingston Frontenacs -- pulled off the massive deal to acquire Memorial Cup champs Gabe Vilardi and Sean Day from Windsor.

Now, it's Hamilton's move again -- or somebody else's. Everyone is trying to one-up each other over the next week and make the necessary splash to give them the edge.

"Kingston, with that trade, they're better," Gruden said. "We gave ourselves a nice lead (in the standings), but we can't take anything lightly."

This has been an unpredictable hockey season.

Teams that were supposed to do a lot of damage -- Owen Sound and Mississauga -- are near the bottom of the standings.

Even out west, Memorial Cup host Regina is eighth in its conference. They need to get moving quickly or they will face a terrible first-round matchup, maybe even worse than Windsor drew in London last spring.

If you were to re-rank the Cup bids over again based on roster right now, Hamilton is the likely winner.

"But I get their point," Gruden said. "Last year, we didn't get the results we wanted and it was our first year together. The bid's done halfway through the year and there are a lot of question marks.

"It takes time and we believe in our group enough."

A recent loss to Niagara reinforced that they still have work ahead of them. The Bulldogs had been a powerhouse over the past few months before falling 7-3 to the IceDogs.

"We didn't know what to expect this year," Gruden said. "We traded a bunch of skill and we had six rookies starting in our lineup. But they started to take off and we were finding ways to win. That's what good teams do."

The root of that success came from the players themselves. One of the team's most committed efforts comes from 19-year-old starting goaltender Kaden Fulcher, who has both team goalie coach Nick Grainger and former London netminding guru Bill Dark helping out these days.

"Kaden likes to work -- and no one was complaining about longer practising or getting after it," Gruden said. "There were no issues at all when it came to how much we were doing (to prepare)."

GM Steve Staios and Gruden talk every day. It's clear the coach's opinion carries some weight with the reuniting of his old Firebirds players Will Bitten, Moore and Caamano.

It would be one of the better comeback stories in junior hockey if the ex-Firebirds, who supported their coach through his high-profile dismissal in Flint a couple of years back, were able to solidify the Hamilton franchise with a deep playoff run.

"When I got the news Ryan and Nick were coming, I was pretty excited," Gruden said. "We had such a strong bond there (in Flint) and for them to come here in this environment with such good people, it's a lot of fun.

"It's nice to have those guys back in the locker room. It seems like yesterday (they were together), but we're in a good spot."

It might take another big move or two to really feel comfortable -- and that's why this next week is so nerve-wracking.

LOOK OUT FOR THIS GUY

Ben Jones

Centre, Niagara IceDogs

Born: Feb. 26, 1999

Hometown: Waterloo

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 187 pounds.

Living the dream: The Golden Knights prospect racked up seven points in three games for the surprising IceDogs, who are a comfortable second place in the Central Division. His biggest outing was a three-point performance in a 7-3 win over East-leading Hamilton.

Story so far: Jones, Niagara's seventh overall pick three years ago, was a rookie during the club's stirring run to the 2016 OHL final. After that apprenticeship, he has become an important producer, reaching 100 points in 159 career major junior games. He is the 'Dogs scoring leader at the moment with 14 goals and 41 points.

The numbers: Jones and fellow 18-year-old Daniel Singer each have eight power-play goals for Niagara. They have combined for exactly half of the IceDogs' offence with the man advantage. They're in good company -- London's Robert Thomas, Cliff Pu and Sarnia's Jordan Kyrou also have eight power-play goals this season.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph, Sunday, 2 p.m.

They have to beat Mississauga Thursday and Oshawa Friday first, but the Hounds' tilt with the Storm lines up to be a record-breaker. The Soo has reeled off 23 straight victories. Five years ago, the London Knights won 24 in a row. The Kitchener Rangers hold the all-time mark of 25 straight from 1983-84. The Storm would be No. 26. But last week up north, they took the Hounds to the brink in a shootout. It's the closest any team has come to beating the league's No. 1 team in a long time.

ROAD TO DALLAS '18

Now that the Spitfires are selling off their veterans, there will be plenty of big ice and situations for some of their younger skaters. That includes left winger Mathew MacDougall, who has already shown some production in the first half. The 17-year-old from Newmarket has eight goals and 20 points and will benefit from a strong stretch drive. He's not a big guy -- but neither is former Spits captain Aaron Luchuk, and he turned out alright. They share a big-goal mentality. MacDougall already has four game-winners this season.

ON FIRE

Few recent draft picks look better than the Soo's Morgan Frost, taken by the Hounds in the fourth round back in 2015. The Flyers prospect took over the OHL's scoring lead while Sarnia's Jordan Kyrou is at the world juniors. He is also a staggering plus-46 -- light years ahead of anyone else. The Hounds consider Frost the kind of smart puck-handler they want in their lineup. If they attract more like him, they will continue to win for years to come.

ICE COLD

The Attack. If you told me Owen Sound wasn't in first place at the half-way point of the season back in the summer, we would have agreed they would still be awfully close. Well, the Bayshore Boys are 32 points out and sitting eighth in the West. It's crazy. Even with Nick Suzuki, the past few weeks have been rocky. The Attack have lost six straight and have one win in their last 10. New staring goalie Olie Lafreniere is still looking for the elusive first victory with his new team.

NUMBERS GAME

2028. Yes, the Spitfires picked up an extra pick in a draft 10 years down the road in their big Vilardi-Day deal with Kingston this week. That makes a lot of people shake their heads. The only way to curb the practice is to allow clubs to trade their more valuable first-round pick slot in the next draft. The OHL doesn't, while the Quebec and Western leagues do. The rule is in place to protect desperate teams against themselves. That has been deemed by David Branch and Co. as much more important than swapping picks a decade away.

HE SAID IT . . .

"It was a joke. To be honest with you, I think the referee should be fined. The OHL should be embarrassed."

-- Sting coach Derian Hatcher to the Sarnia Oberver after a late penalty call led to London's last-minute winning goal on New Year's Eve.