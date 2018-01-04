Norwich will host the annual Doherty Division All-Star and Prospects Game Saturday
Woodstock Navy Vets Kyle Walker, left, lets go a shot as Norwich Merchants Harlen VanWynsberghe moves in to deflect it at Southwood arena in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday January 2, 2018. The Vets won 5-4. (Greg Colgan/Woodstock Sentinel-Review/Postmedia Network)
The Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Doherty Division will have their annual All-Star and Prospects Games Saturday afternoon and night in Norwich to coincide with the Merchants 50th anniversary season.
The All-Star game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the divisions top players born in 1996, 1997 and 1998 playing. The Prospects game is at 7:30 p.m. with players born in 1999, 2000 and 2001 hitting the ice.
The Prospect and All-Star Teams A will be comprised of players from the Ayr Centennials, Tavistock Braves, Norwich Merchants, Wellesley Applejacks and Delhi Travellers. The Prospect and All-Star Teams B will be made up of players from the Woodstock Navy Vets, Paris Mounties, New Hamburg Firebirds, Burford Bulldogs and Delhi Travellers.
Admission is $10 and is good for both games and Walter Gretzky will make an appearance.
For more information on the games and rosters, visit: doherty.pjhlontario.ca.
Here’s a look of players from Oxford County teams on the prospect and All-Star teams.
PROSPECT TEAM A
NORWICH MERCHANTS
Goalie - Brandon MacIntosh
Defence - Sam Davies
Defence - Alex Sutherland
Forward - Brandon Odorjan
Forward - Seth Lamoure
TAVISTOCK BRAVES
Defence - Josh Schindler
Defence - Zach Otto
Forward - Ryan Donat
Forward - Mitch McKay
ALL-STAR TEAM A
NORWICH MERCHANTS
Goalie - Tyler Gubesch
Defence - Troy Lamoure
Forward - Blake Pow
Forward - Riley Monture
Forward - Simon Storoschuk
TAVISTOCK BRAVES
Goalie - Jensen Van Boekel
Defence - Tayler Trachsel
Defence - Jared Yantzi
Forward - Josh Borys
Forward - Angus Rowland
Coaches: Dan Kalbfleisch, Mike Albrecht, Andrew Witter and Drew Wagler
PROSPECT TEAM B
Woodstock Navy Vets
Goalie - Keaghan Brett
Defence - Josh Wright
Defence - Troy Vandenbussche
Forward - Lucas Psenicka
Forward - Connor Dick
Coaches: Matt Paton, Kyle Handsaeme and Darren Young
Norwich local and Delhi Traveller goalie Carter DeJong will also be in net for Prospect Team B.
ALL-STAR TEAM B
Woodstock Navy Vets
Goalie - Mike Harrison
Defence - Chris Nauts
Forward - Kyle Walker
Forward - Justin Elms
Forward - Dylan Wettlaufer
Woodstock locals and Delhi Travellers Duncan Clarke and Brody Hunt will also play defence and forward, respectively.