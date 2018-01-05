The Norwich Fire Service wants the township’s young residents to put their colouring skills to the test in a new colouring contest.

According to Derek Van Pagee, the lead public fire and life safety educator with the Norwich Fire Service, the contest is open to all children between the ages of 4-10, who live in the Township of Norwich. A winner for each category (4-6/7-10) will be chosen after the submission deadline and awarded a prize.

The picture for the contest, which features Sparking the Fire Dog, can be retrieved from the Norwich Fire Service facebook page https://www.facebook.com/norwichfireservice/. They are also available for pick up and drop off at Foodland in Norwich; The Village Market in Burgessville; and Market by the Falls in Otterville.

Submissions can also be mailed to PO Box 885, Norwich, ON, N0J 1P0.

All coloured pictures must be submitted by Feb. 1.