If you liked last year’s film slate, then we have some great news for you — 2018 is set to serve up more of the same.

This year’s calendar of comic book films will bring Marvel’s hat trick of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp to screens by July, as well as Fox’s triple threat of Deadpool 2, The New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

After stumbling with Justice League, DC will try to chart a new path for its interconnected superhero films with James Wan’s re-imagined Aquaman, while Sony expands on its Spider-Man-verse films with Venom.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans won’t have to wait as long for their next out-of-this world fix. Solo, a prequel focusing on a young Han Solo hits theatres this May.

And in addition to tights and fights, Hollywood will serve up a host of sequels covering everything from sexual perversion (another Fifty Shades) to an expansion of the beloved Jurassic Park universe. Here are 44 of the biggest films Hollywood has to offer in 2018. All dates subject to change.

The Commuter (Jan.12)

Liam Neeson brings his very particular set of skills to this whodunit that takes place on a train. Frequent collaborator Jaume Collet-Serra directs.

12 Strong (Jan. 19)

Set in the harrowing days following 9/11, 12 Strong tells the declassified story of the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan following the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena lead the ensemble cast, with newcomer Nicolai Fuglsig directing.

Den of Thieves (Jan. 19)

Gerard Butler saved the planet from extreme weather in last year’s Geostorm. So taking down a group of bank robbers should be a piece of cake.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Jan. 26)

The finale of The Maze Runner trilogy was delayed for almost a year after star Dylan O’Brien was injured during shooting. In other news: there’s a Maze Runner trilogy.

The 15:17 to Paris (Feb. 9)

Clint Eastwood directs the real-life story of three men who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train on Aug. 21, 2015. The heroic trio was comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film.

Fifty Shades Freed (Feb. 9)

Dakota Johnson is back for the third and final time as Anastasia Steele, the object of Christian Grey’s obsession and his perverted sexual interest. But as fans of E.L. James’ novels know, this time around, in addition to the franchise’s wild sex scenes, Steele has to deal with getting pregnant. Whoops, is that a spoiler?

Black Panther (Feb. 16)

The 18th instalment in Marvel’s ongoing cinematic universe, producer Nate Moore told Entertainment Weekly, is “sort of a cross between James Bond and The Godfather.”

Annihilation (Feb. 23)

Natalie Portman packs a big gun in writer-director Alex Garland’s adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation. In the creepy looking flick, Portman goes up against shark-like alligators to save her husband’s life.

Death Wish (March 2)

Bruce Willis revamps the Charles Bronson revenge classic with horror maestro Eli Roth at the helm.

Red Sparrow (March 2)

Jennifer Lawrence re-teams with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence to tell the story of an injured dancer who is recruited by the Russian government to become a spy. Let the ass-kicking begin.

A Wrinkle in Time (March 9)

Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s sci-fi classic, A Wrinkle in Time follows Meg Murry (Storm Reid) as she hunts for her missing scientist father (Chris Pine). Ava DuVernay directs with Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon co-starring.

Tomb Raider (March 16)

Alicia Vikander takes over from Angelina Jolie — who played the popular video game character in two earlier films — in this series reboot. “It’s a coming of age story with a known action character, and hopefully we’ll see some new aspects of her that we haven’t seen before,” Vikander told the Sun at TIFF last fall.

Ready Player One (March 30)

Soaked with pop culture references, Steven Spielberg goes full geek with this futuristic story of a gamer in search of a digital Easter egg that could land him a nice fortune. With Tye Sheridan and Mark Rylance.

A Quiet Place (April 6)

John Krasinski directs and stars opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, in a creepy thriller that involves a family trying to live as silently as possible in order to avoid awakening some bloodthirsty beasts.

The New Mutants (April 13)

This upcoming X-Men spinoff is going in a different direction. “We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe,” director Josh Boone tells EW. Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor‑Joy and Charlie Heaton star.

Rampage (April 20)

After a rogue genetic experiment turns his gentle ape pal into a raging creature of enormous size, Dwayne Johnson has to not only halt a global catastrophe but save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Hopefully no Pottery Barns get hurt in the making of this film.

Untitled Cloverfield Movie (April 20)

Originally titled God Particle and due out last year, the third instalment in J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield franchise is shrouded in secrecy. But the original plot was said to involve a team of astronauts who are left alone after the Earth vanishes. Sounds creepy.

Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)

A superhero movie 10 years in the making. This team-up features everyone from Robert Downey’s Iron Man to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange going up against one of Marvel’s most fearsome villains: Thanos (played by Josh Brolin).

Life of the Party (May 11)

When her hubby suddenly dumps her, dedicated housewife Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) hits the re-set button by going back to college.

Slender Man (May 18)

Created online by Eric Knudson in 2009 as a mysterious spectre photo-edited into everyday images of children at play, Slender Man has grown into a popular boogeyman and has appeared in video games and online stories. He’s even been blamed for a real-life attack that took place in 2014.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

Finally, we get to learn the backstory of Star Wars’ most iconic scoundrel and everyone’s favourite Wookie. The plot’s a secret, but Lando Calrissian will show up with rumblings that we’ll see Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt as well. Alden Ehrenreich stars with Ron Howard directing.

Deadpool 2 (June 1)

Ryan Reynolds’ foulmouthed, blood-soaked superhero returns: this time with Josh Brolin’s time-travelling mutant Cable along for the ride.

Ocean’s Eight (June 8)

Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, who assembles her pals to pull off a job at the Met Gala in this spinoff of the Ocean’s trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

The Incredibles 2 (June 15)

Everyone’s favourite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 — but this time Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob at home to navigate the day-to-day heroics of being Mr. Mom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

In the sequel, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and former park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) team-up for “a rescue op to save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode.” What could go wrong?

Sicario 2: Soldado (June 29)

If you thought the first film was violent, Josh Brolin — who is back as CIA agent Matt Graver — has news for you: this time he’s going to start a war. With whom you ask? “Everyone.” Benicio Del Toro returns as undercover operative Alejandro Gillick.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

Director Peyton Reed described the first one as a “heist” movie. But Evangeline Lilly (who plays the Wasp) says the follow-up has a Lost Season 4 kind of vibe owing to its place following up on the events of Infinity War. “Everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you,” she told Vanity Fair last month.

Skyscraper (July 13)

After saving the world from alpha-predators in Rampage, Dwayne Johnson will try and rescue his family who are trapped inside a burning building.

The Nun (July 13)

The Conjuring universe expands once again with this tale of a priest and a novitiate who confront the same demonic nun that terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2.

Mission: Impossible 6 (July 27)

Not much is known about the plot for the sixth instalment in the 21-year-old franchise, but expect more high-flying stunts from star Tom Cruise. Rogue Nation’s Sean Harris returns as the villainous Solomon Lane.

The Equalizer 2 (Aug. 3)

Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, a former special ops agent who doles out his own brand of justice. Interestingly, it’s the first sequel in Washington’s career.

The Predator (Aug. 3)

Writer-director Shane Black’s upcoming reboot is set between 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. But don’t look for Arnold Schwarzenegger to reprise his role as Dutch from the 1987 original. Apparently, Black only had a cameo available for Arnie, so he passed.

Venom (Oct. 5)

Does the world need another superhero movie franchise? I dunno, but if it’s going to be an R-rated take on one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, count me in. Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a disgraced journalist who comes into contact with an alien “Symbiote” that turns him into a vicious monster.

A Star is Born (Oct. 5)

Little Monsters will go goo-goo for Lady Gaga as the pop star gets ready for her big screen debut in this re-do of the 1954 and 1976 film classics. In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper (who also directs) plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga).

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (Oct. 19)

After the first instalment in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium franchise disappointed at the box office, Sony has replaced Rooney Mara with The Crown’s Claire Foy set to play the savvy computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander.

Halloween (Oct. 19)

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who goes up against the notorious masked killer Michael Myers in this reboot from Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green. “We came up with a take that we thought was worthy of following that classic horror film and we went and pitched it to John Carpenter and he dug it,” McBride told the Sun last year. “He’s excited by it and he’s given us his seal of approval.”

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Nov. 2)

This sugar-coated fantasy will pull from both E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 German fairy tale and Tchaikovsky’s celebrated 1892 ballet. Mackenzie Foy stars as Clara with Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger. Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolat) directs.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Nov. 2)

When we spoke to Jessica Chastain and Olivia Munn, both were mum on the plot for the fourth film in the First Class series. But a recent EW cover story revealed that the X-Men head into space this time out to face an otherworldy threat.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Nov. 16)

Newt Scamander teams with beloved Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to go after the evil wizard Gillert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). But director David Yates promises EW that the second instalment in the Harry Potter prequel series will offer a whole lot more. “It’s quite an interesting combination of genres you rarely see together. I think it will surprise people.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (Nov. 21)

Wreck-It Ralph escapes from the arcade and onto... wait for it... the Internet.

Creed 2 (Nov. 21)

Sylvester Stallone (who co-wrote the screenplay and reprises his Rocky character) has dropped hints that the story will involve Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and Ivan Drago — the character who killed Creed’s father Apollo in 1985’s Rocky IV. Newcomer Steven Caple Jr. directs.

Bumblebee (Dec. 21)

The Transformers prequel is set in 1987 and features Hailee Steinfeld befriending everyone’s favourite Autobot.

Aquaman (Dec. 21)

After being introduced in November’s Justice League, Jason Momoa promises we can expect a bigger, richer story when his solo take on Aquaman hits screens later this year. “Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry’s life,” Momoa told EW. “This is a totally different beast.”

Mary Poppins Returns (Dec. 25)

The 1930s-set sequel picks up 25 years after the events of the original film that starred Julie Andrews. Emily Blunt stars as Poppins, with Lin-Manuel Miranda playing her pal Jack. Rob Marshall (Chicago) directs.

