A Tillsonburg youth was publicly thanked by Oxford OPP Wednesday for assisting a senior while shoveling snow.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., an officer stopped to help a senior resident who was shoveling his driveway on Glendale Drive in Tillsonburg.

The officer was helping shovel the driveway when a group of teens passed by.

One of the teens, a 14-year-old male youth, came back to the driveway and joined in to help.

“In no time at all, the driveway was cleared for the resident, who was very grateful for the help,” said Const Stacey Culbert of the Oxford OPP.

The officer gave the youth a ride home and ensured that his parents were made aware of his good deed.

“It’s great example of helping out in your community, and a great lesson for all that giving a little of your time can go a long way to help others around you,” Culbert said.