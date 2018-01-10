The Oxford Pallet bantam reps have had a great start to the first half of the season, finishing up on the “A” side of Southern Counties going into 2018 and winning their regional Silver Stick championship.

Going unbeaten in tournaments in West Grey and Cayuga, the boys finished up 2017 with a record of 30 wins, five losses and one tie.

Over the Jan. 6 weekend, the Norwich Knighthawk bantam reps had the opportunity to compete in the regional Silver Stick tournament in Watford.

Last year, because of bad weather, the bantams’ Silver Stick tournament was cancelled, so this year the boys wanted to make up for it – and did they ever.

Their first game was on Jan. 4 against West Lorne, and with the 402 closed due to bad weather, the Oxford Pallet bantams showed up and defeated the Comets 4-0.

The Jan. 5 game saw the Knighthawks overpower the Dresden Junior Kings 7-0 and got the team a well-deserved bye into the semifinals.

Sunday’s semi-final game against the North Middlesex Junior Stars saw both teams come out skating but the passing, speed and goal tending of the Oxford Pallet Knighthawks saw them easily defeat the Junior Stars 8-1 and send the boys into the finals against the East Lambton Eagles.

Again both teams came out hard, but nothing was going to stop the Oxford Pallet Norwich Knighthawk bantam reps from winning the Regional Silver Stick and with a score of 8-1 the Knighthawks clinched the banner and a place in the International Silver Stick in Forest later in January.

What a tournament the bantam reps had, scoring 27 goals and only conceding two goals over four games. What made this team’s performance so unique was that over the course of the four games, every player on the team scored a goal. With offence like that and with Ben getting two shutouts and only allowing two goals all tournament, this truly was a team effort.

Now with that behind them the bantam reps have to get ready for some tough games in Southern Counties, starting OMHA playoffs, where they will see the Plattsville Rage in the first round, and being ready to take on some tough teams in the International Silver Stick.



