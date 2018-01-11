With both of their babies due on January 5, Rianne Klyn and her sister-in-law used to joke around that they’d see each other in hospital on New Year’s Day.

But that is exactly what happened to the Burgessville mother of three, her husband Ken, and her sister and brother-in-law Albert and Klazina Klyn.

Curtis Klyn was born at 10:29 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Woodstock Hospital, making him Oxford County’s first baby of 2018.

A few hours later, at 4:10 p.m., his cousin Jared Klyn also made an entrance on New Year’s Day.

“We thought that was really cool,” Rianne Klyn said.

Life has been a bit a whirlwind for the parents of Curtis, who had difficulty breathing after being born, following an emergency C-section.

“As a precaution they sent him to London (Children’s Hospital),” Rianne Klyn said. “They wanted to make sure everything was OK.”

Klyn, who is also mom to Jayden, 3, and one-and-half-year-old Mariah, said life has “been kind of hectic” since the New Year’s Day birth.

“It’s been a little bit overwhelming but I try and think ahead and take one day at a time,” she said.

After three days in the London hospital, Curtis is now at home and doing very well.

“He’s totally healthy,” Klyn said.

In honour of their New Year’s baby the Klyns received a gift basket from Woodstock Hospital, as well as several other gifts and candy, including a basket from the parents of 2015 New Year’s baby.

