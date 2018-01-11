On Saturday, Jan. 6, the Norwich Tim Horton’s Timbits Junior I.P. team, played its very first hockey game against Delhi.

Since September, these little Timbits have been practicing and learning all about the great sport of hockey, they were very excited to finally get to play their first real game.

As players just learning, there is no score keeping but Norwich ended up getting three goals. Elliott Wells shot the first goal shortly after the puck dropped. Parker Ellis scored the second goal around the half way mark, while Zander Homewood and Emma Bremner combined for the JR. I.P.’s final goal of the game.

Tyler Dolson worked hard at defending the net for the first half of the game, while the second half the rest of the team took turns trying to stop Delhi from scoring.

The team is eagerly looking forward to playing more games. Players include Emma Bremner, Mallory Bremner, Tyler Dolson, Parker Ellis, Mason Feyen, Zander Homewood, Savannah King, Gemma McAllister, Brianna Phelps, Alex Sayer, Raegen Sprague, Tate Vanderhout, and Elliott Wells. Head coach is Tom Sprague with assistant coaches AJ Wells, Dustin McAllister and Jason Ellis.