WOODSTOCK -

Patrick Hovorka had been waiting a year for another chance at a bodybuilding professional card.

The 52-year-old Woodstock local had been aiming for the elusive card for years and after coming short by 0.04 points at last years Ultimate Fitness Events (UFE) world championships, he knew 2017 was the year.

Hovorka won the masters and overall masters divisions to earn the pro card at the 2017 UFE world championships and also competed in the open men’s division.

“When I won that pro card, I just wanted to drop down and kiss the stage… It was really exciting to get my pro card at 52. To be able to step on stage with the best of the best, that was something else,” he said, adding he had to compete in the open’s men division with competitors half his age. “I was intimidated at first, but once I got settled in, soaked it all in and had fun.

“Out of the 20 shows I’ve competed in, it was probably the best experience,” he added.

While last years heartbreak of coming bitterly close lingered, Hovorka said it added to the sense of achievement.

“That made me want it that much more,” he said of missing the card last year and getting it this year, following a 20-week regimen in the lead-up that saw him train seven days a week and his wife, Karen Hovorka, setting up a strict guide to eating. “That’s all I thought about. I said to my wife, I wanted it more than anything.”

The path to the pro card wasn’t without its barriers.

Last January while working out with one of his sons, he injured his shoulder doing pushups. Almost three months after the first injury, he injured his other shoulder that left extra work on the road to recovery.

“I was thinking I’ll never be ready for the show. I’ve been mostly injury free and now I had two,” he said, originally thinking it was a shoulder separation but finding out he had to develop better technique and control of muscle groups through trigger points, posture and stretching.

“I began doing physiotherapy and learned to work around the injury. It nagged me, but it didn’t stop me,” Hovorka added. “I knew this would be my year. It was the hardest prep I’ve done since it’s was a lot more effort, but it also made it the most rewarding.”

Hovorka earned the trip to the world championships after winning the masters division Oct. 28 during the annual UFE Halloween Mayhem at Mohawk College. He won first in the over-50, over-40 and overall masters then placed second in the open men’s lightweight category.

While Hovorka says he enjoys the competition of bodybuilding, he also encouraged people to get more physically active to improve their daily lives and health.

“You’ve got to set goals, persevere and don’t get tempted to quit. You’ve got to work for anything you want,” he said. “I hope I inspire anyone to get in shape… It’s good to go out there and exercise. It doesn’t matter who or where you are. I just want to see people get more active, especially as they get older. Even a few days a week can make you feel better physically and mentally.”

Now that he’s earned his card, Hovorka said he plans to continue to keep going.

“One of the best experiences I’ve ever had. For something that was going to be another show is turning into another one. Now I’ve got that elusive card, I’ve got to compete a few times as a pro,” he said. “I want to see if I can still improve. I’ve no intention of quitting or stopping. I’d like to go until I’m 60. It keeps me ticking.”

gcolgan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/GregatWSR