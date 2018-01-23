Burgessville Library kicks off its special event in February with a Valentine’s craft.

Saturday, Feb. 10 – 10 a.m. Valentine's Craft. This is a free program and is for ages six and up. Ages five and under will need a helper. We will be making a very colorful Valentine hanging decoration.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 – 6-7:30 p.m. Valentine's Nail Art. This is a free program and for ages five and up. We will get your nails all ready for Valentine's Day. Please register we only can paint so many fingers during our allotted time.

Saturday, Feb. 17 – 10 a.m. movie: Lego Ninjago. This is a free program, and children five and under require adult supervision. We will supply the popcorn, all you need is a drink with a lid.

Thursday, Feb. 22 - Book Club Night Out at the library. Have you ever wanted to read a book and then discuss it? Then come and get a copy of our book club book “A Small Indiscretion” and join in the discussion.

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – 4:30 p.m. Yarn & Yak: Cool After School Club. We will continue with learning basic knitting and crocheting techniques.

To register or for more details contact the library at 519-424-2404 or burgessvillelibrary@ocl.net.