The Woodstock Navy Vets won and lost in their weekend games to ensure they’ll either finish the season in second or third place.

They beat the Delhi Travellers 7-2 Friday and lost 8-4 to the division leading Ayr Centennials.

Woodstock scored three times in each of the first and second to gain their win over Delhi. Justin Elms had two goals, while Austin Richardson, Chris Thompson, Dylan Wettlaufer, Lucas Psenicka and Kyle Walker also scored. Richardson, Wettlaufer and Walker all had a goal and an assist with Damon Lemmon and Josh Wright adding two assists.

Mike Harrison made 26 saves for the win in his 100th career junior game, while Woodstock had 54 shots on Delhi’s net.

The Vets went 2-for-4 on the power play and held Delhi to a power play goal on four opportunities.

The Centennials scored often and early in their game to force Woodstock play from behind in the Vets loss.

Ayr scored once in the first, three times in the second and four more times in the third to double up Woodstock. Dylan Wettlaufer, Kurtis Christo, Austin Richardson and Justin Vandendool all scored. Keaghan Brett made 10 saves in the start and Mike Harrison had 17 stops in relief. Woodstock had 50 shots on Ayr’s net.

The loss to Ayr put first place out of reach, but still sees Woodstock have a chance at second as they’re three points behind the Tavistock Braves with two games remaining.

The Vets are 28-9-0-1 for 57 points and third in the Doherty Division. Woodstock hosts the Paris Mounties Friday at 7:45 p.m. for their final regular season home game and visit the New Hamburg Firebirds Saturday.

BRAVES MAINTAIN SECOND

The Tavistock Braves inched to within a point of first place Ayr Centennials with a 5-5 tie to the New Hamburg Firebirds Friday and a 5-4 overtime win against the Paris Mounties Saturday.

The Braves and Firebirds went back-and-forth Friday in their 5-5 tie with the two teams never being more than a goal apart throughout the game.Jake Wiffen, Josh Borys, Cole Corriveau, Angus Rowland and Mat Walsh all scored for Tavistock. Brody Oliver had two assists and Corriveau, Borys and Walsh also had assists to go with their goals. Sam Roy stopped 26 saves and Tavistock had 55 shots on New Hamburg’s net.

The Braves slipped past Paris with a 5-4 overtime victory Saturday as Cole Corriveau scored the winner 1:15 into the extra period.

Tavistock had goals from Mat Walsh, Kellen Gedies, Liam O’Dette and Ryan Donat as 10 different players picked up points. Jensen Van Boekel made 24 saves in net for Tavistock and the Braves had 26 shots on Paris’ net.

Tavistock’s 28-6-2-2 for second in the Doherty. Tavistock hosts the Ayr Centennials Friday at 8 p.m. then visit the Wellesley Applejacks Saturday to end their regular season.

MERCHANTS IN SIXTH

The Norwich Merchants won, lost and tied in their slate of weekend games.

The started with a 3-3 tie to the first place Ayr Centennials, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Wellesley Applejacks and a 3-2 victory against the New Hamburg Firebirds.

The tie with Ayr saw the Merchants comeback down from 3-1 to come away with a point against the division’s top place team. Simon Storoschuk had two goals and Blake Pow also scored to go with two assists. Dan Gallagher had three assists and Tyler Gubesch made 43 stops in net.

Norwich’s loss to Wellesley had the Applejacks tie the game with 13 second left then secure the win with the overtime winner 1:35 into the extra period. Matt Caskanette, Simon Storoschuk, Oliver Wieringa, Jeremy Bomberry and John Foreman scored for the Merchants. Blake Pow had two assists and Tyler Gubesch had 30 saves in net.

The Merchants finished the weekend with a 3-2 win versus New Hamburg as Blake Pow had the game winner early in the second period. Pow also scored earlier in the game and Oliver Wieringa also scored. Tyler Gubesch made 32 saves in net for the win.

Norwich is 16-17-3-2 and have sixth place in the Doherty Division. They play the Burford Bulldogs Friday at 8 p.m. then the New Hamburg Firebirds Sunday to finish the regular season.

TROJANS GET TWO OF FOUR POINTS

The Thamesford Trojans opened the weekend with a 7-4 loss to the North Middlesex Stars but bounced back with a 5-4 overtime victory Sunday against the Port Stanley Sailors.

In the 7-4 loss to the North Middlesex Stars, Kody Tremblay and Spencer Mills each scored twice for the Trojans while Mitchell Van Eindhoven stopped 19 shots. Jordan Winter had two assists and Tremblay also had two assists.

The Trojans got past the Sailors with an overtime win after they scored in the final five minutes to send the game to the extra frame.

Tristan Slater, Spencer Mills, Cody Clerc, ___ and ___ scored with Brandon Cooper adding two assists. Mitchell Van Eindhoven had 35 saves for the win.

The Trojans have a 15-19 record for fifth place in the Yeck Division. They host Lambeth Lancers Friday at 7:30 p.m. then visit the Lucan Irish Saturday.

HURRICANES HIT THREE GAME WIN STREAK

The Tillsonburg Hurricanes of the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League won twice over the weekend for three straight wins and moved into 10th place with a 10-22 record.

The Hurricanes opened with a 5-2 victory against the London Lakers then 5-2 versus the Tottenham Steam.

In their win over London, Liam Madill and Griffin Sinden each had two goals with Louis Rabelle also scoring. Curtis D’Ortenzio made 14 saves for the win.

The Hurricanes success continued Saturday in a 5-2 win over Tottenham as Griffin Sinden, Gray Sinden, Luke Fraser, Jacob Walter and Kain Harrietha all scored. Nick Medica added two assists and Curtis D’Ortenzio made 30 stops for the win.

Tillsonburg visits Oshawa Friday in their lone weekend game.

