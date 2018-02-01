SIMCOE -

Police are investigating a robbery at TD-Canada Trust in Simcoe on Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at about 6:47 p.m. at 135 Queensway East.

A lone male entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money, Norfolk OPP said in a media release.

A quantity of money was handed over and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The teller was not physically injured.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 40 years of age, wearing black-rimmed glasses. He was wearing a red toque with a pompom on top and a grey sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.