The Norwich Merchants entered the season in a bit of a transition.

Past seasons had seen them been one of the strongest teams in Junior C, often vying for division or league titles with veteran laden lineups. This year saw a greater emphasis on youth, with younger players getting more minutes, but veterans returned as the season went along.

Though the season saw them go back and forth, ultimately finishing with a 17-18-3-2 record, the secured the sixth spot in the tough Doherty Division.

Now that the 40 regular season games are behind them, they can look to the playoffs when they start their quarter-final series against the Woodstock Navy Vets tonight.

“It’s always a fresh start,” Merchants head coach Dave Smith said of the playoffs. “The 40 games we play up until the playoffs are a warmup of what really comes and getting to each next round. We’ve been working to get there. We’ve had a lot of (roster) turnover and some of the guys haven’t seen what Woodstock brings.”

The Merchants struggled at times in the year to build consistency, but as players came back from Junior B and others were brought in from trades they became a tougher team on the ice. To get to the next round, they’ll have to upset their Oxford County rivals from Woodstock.

“They play a certain style and they don’t vary from it. They move the puck, crash the net and they’ve scored most of their goals against us within a 10-feet perimeter of our net. We have to focus on that because if we don’t, we don’t have a chance,” Smith said. “They go to the net hard and I give them credit. They win battles.”

Woodstock won the season series, taking four of five games, but Norwich held a lead in three of the four losses. Four of the games were decided by one goal with the fifth by two.

As with any close game, a bounce here or there and some extra puck luck could’ve seen different outcomes, but Smith said the playoffs are a fresh start.

“We’re going to push that it’s a brand new season. Every game’s been close. It shows if we tighten up we’ll be in a good position,” Smith said. “They’re a good hockey team and you can’t take them lightly. They don’t stop or quit. Their coaching staff has done a good job all season.”

The Navy Vets boast one of the more veteran rosters in the division, having the core been together for four years while the Merchants have a younger than usual team. With every game being more meaningful than the last, Smith preached the necessities of doing the little things to win.

“Some of them will be experiencing this type of hockey for the first time. We’ve got young guys, but also guys who have been around a longtime… In playoff hockey you’ve got to be willing to do the little things you might not always do in the regular season,” Smith said. “Everything’s on the line and you have to sacrifice to get to the next round.”

Blake Pow (33G, 39A) led the Merchants offence and midseason addition Dan Gallagher (19G, 23A) provided first line help in 17 games. The division’s rookie of the year Simon Storoschuk (18G, 22A) came on late to average more than a point a game.

On the blue line, Harlen VanWynsberghe (12G, 24A) Troy Lamoure (4G, 25A) and Oliver Wieringa (seven points in six games) add offence and veteran experience to a mostly youthful backend.

Norwich also saw a handful of one time Merchants come back to the team after spending time in Junior B. VanWynsberghe, Wieringa and Matt Caskanette all returned, while over-ager Brett Parsons returned to the lineup late in the year after a wrist injury kept him sidelined for all but five games.

Tyler Gubesch (3.62GAA, .891 save percentage) saw the bulk of the time in net with Brandon McIntosh (3.89GAA, .887 save percentage) serving as the backup.

They finished the season with a 82.16% kill rate on the penalty kill and were 18.36% on the power play, though they had more success in their five meetings against Woodstock.

The series will be the first between the two teams - whose rivalry is known as the battle of highway 59 - since the 2011 season. The Merchants have historically owned the rivalry and the crowds have always been bigger when the two teams meet on the ice.

“If you’re going to win, you’ve got to play everyone,” Smith said. “It’s a close rivalry and it’ll be exciting. It’ll pump up whoever comes out because it’ll be big crowds for either team.”

Woodstock Navy Vets (3) vs. Norwich Merchants (6)

Game 1 - Woodstock vs. Norwich - Feb. 2 at 7:45 p.m.

Game 2 - Norwich vs. Woodstock - Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Woodstock vs. Norwich - Feb. 6 at 7:45 p.m.

Game 4 - Norwich vs. Woodstock - Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

Game 5* - Woodstock vs. Norwich - Feb. 10 at 7:45 p.m.

Game 6* - Norwich vs. Woodstock - Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 7* - Woodstock vs. Norwich - Feb. 16 at 7:45 p.m.

* If necessary

