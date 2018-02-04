WOODSTOCK, NORWICH -

When the Norwich Merchants and Woodstock Navy Vets entered their first round series last weekend, neither were expecting an easy series.

Through the first two games, it’s gone as expected with the Navy Vets taking the first game 3-2 in overtime Friday and the Merchants claiming the second 3-1 Saturday.

“After the first game, we said it’s history,” Merchants head coach Dave Smith said after his team’s game two win. “Neither team thought we would sweep the other. We played a lot better tonight (game two). It may look like it’d be a cake walk given the point difference in the regular season, but we’ve got too much pride for that.”

The Navy Vets entered the series having won four of five games in the season series, but four of the games were within a goal with the fifth being a two-goal difference. Despite the 22-point difference in the standings, the two teams showed they matched well on the ice.

“It’s been two good hockey games. It could be 2-0 for either team,” Smith said. “Our guys know they can win and they know what they have to do to win. If we stick to the game plan, we’re a very good team. If we don’t, we can get in trouble. Tuesday night we’ll be ready and so will they.”

In the first game, Woodstock came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win after Austin Richardson netted the winner at 1:55 of the extra frame. The game went to overtime after Dylan Wettlaufer tied it with 53 seconds left and Woodstock’s net empty.

Norwich’s Earl Schwartz started the game’s scoring at 3:28 of the second, but Jared Prekup tied the game less than a minute later at 4:12 and Blake Pow returned the lead to Norwich at 7:04. Keaghan Brett had 28 saves for the win and Tyler Gubesch made 54 stops for Norwich in net.

The Navy Vets struck first in game two with Kyle Walker opening the scoring at 3:40 of the first. In the second, the Merchants Blake Pow tied the game 18 seconds into the second. Harlen VanWynsberghe made it 2-1 on the power play at 6:10 and pow added his second goal at 16:40 of the second in what served as the insurance goal. Brett stopped 35 shots and Gubesch made 27 saves for Norwich.

With so much of playoff hockey coming down to home ice - Woodstock with an Olympic size pad and Norwich a smaller surface - the Navy Vets will look to a short time off before Tuesday’s game three.

“They’re outplaying us right now. They’re a team built for this building and they’re tough and they’re finishing checks,” Vets head coach Matt Paton said. “It hasn’t worked our way yet, but I don’t think we’ve scraped the surface of our skill.

“We know the playoffs aren’t easy. We won Friday and they won 24 hours later, but it’s a new game and a new day Tuesday. You can’t dwell on previous games. It’s two games of a best-of-seven, so it’s early. I believe in this group. They outworked us tonight, won battles and credit to them, but we’ve got a talented group.”

After a pair of close games, the expectation of another tight game Tuesday and Friday for game four would come as a surprise to no one.

“This is a great group of guys and it’s a special group,” Paton said. “We learned our lesson tonight (game two) and we’ll play our game. We’re going to stay positive and we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”

“I give their team credit. They won more battles than us in the first game and we (coaches) walked in before the second game and said, we’re bigger, stronger, faster and we’ve got to show them we are,” Smith said. “We did tonight (game two) and have to keep playing that way because neither team’s going to let up.”

GAME GLANCE

GAME 1

Woodstock Navy Vets 3

Norwich Merchants 2

Woodstock goals: Jared Prekup, Dylan Wettlaufer and Austin Richardson

Norwich goals: Earl Schwartz and Blake Pow

GAME 2

Woodstock Navy Vets 1

Norwich Merchants 3

Woodstock goals: Kyle Walker

Norwich goals: Blake Pow (2) and Harlen VanWynsberghe

Next: Woodstock hosts Norwich for game 3 of their quarter-final series Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at Southwood arena. Game 4 is Friday at 8 p.m. in Norwich.

gcolgan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/GregatWSR