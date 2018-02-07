Doanlea receives Master Breeder honours

Norwich Township’s Doanlea Farms is one of 20 recipients of this year’s coveted Master Breeder designation.

Holstein Canada recently announced those farms that were included in the annual tradition of the Master Breeder announcement. Doanlea, owned and operated by Don, John and Fraser Doan, is among the 14 farms that are receiving their first designation.

Fraser Doan said it’s an honour to receive the Master Breeder designation – the most prestigious award a Holstein breeder can obtain.

“It’s a validation of our hard work and shows we’ve been on the right track with breeding,” he said.

Doanlea is a fourth generation family farm – with the last three generations as a dairy operation.

In a media release, Holstein Canada points out that since its beginning in 1929, the Master Breeder program has become the most coveted Holstein Canada award. Just over 1,000 Master Breeder shields have been handed out in the award’s 88 years. "Master” breeders are recognized for having mastered the art of breeding balanced cattle which Canada is recognized for around the world – high production and outstanding conformation with great reproduction, health and longevity.

Nine of the 20 recipients are from Ontario, six from Quebec, two from Saskatchewan and one each from Prince Edward Island, Alberta and Manitoba.

They will all gather in Quebec City in April where they will be honoured at the 2018 National Holstein Convention Master Breeder Banquet.

While the Doans are first-time recipients, some of the breeders are receiving their second and third shield.