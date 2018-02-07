Construction of a new fire station in Burgessville is moving ahead, despite a price tag higher than what has been saved over the years.

Norwich Township council recently approved hiring Lanca Contracting of Brantford to build the new station. Lanca submitted the lowest of 14 bids received. At $2.17 million, the price is still about $740,000 more than what the township has stashed away in savings over the last few years. Capital budgets have included $1.43 million for construction.

In a press release, township CAO Kyle Kruger explained the additional cost will be financed via a combination of sources, and is not intended to impact the tax levy. An additional $500,000 will be taken from township reserves and there will be an increase in debentures to cover the gap. Borrowing costs will be financed by existing development charge fees.

There is no date yet for when construction will begin, but preliminary plans include a design that is similar in size to the new fire station in Otterville. Burgessville station will include facilities for rope rescue training and confined space training, and a 180,000 litre water storage tank to provide water for firefighting.

Kruger’s release said the new fire station #3 in Burgessville has been identified as a need for a number of years. When it’s complete, the station “will provide improved service to area residents, as well as improved facilities for our volunteer firefighters,” he said.

Some highlights include a better location on Highway 59 at the east end of the village; a larger training room; specialty rescue training aids that will allow the entire township fire service to enhance training in fire suppression, pumper operations, water shuttle, auto extrication and specialty rescue. There will also be a digital message sign in front of the new station.