Woodstock Dutch Theatre Group is already well into the planning and rehearsals for its 36th season comedy coming up in March.

This year promises to be another good comedy, according to organizers. It involves Merel and Mark getting married. They have invited their closest family and friends for two nights at the party location 'Het Burchthotel', where hostess Aafke is ready to welcome everyone. Merel is looking forward to the most beautiful day of her life, which her friend Babet has prepared to perfection. But she is also very nervous, because a lot can go wrong on her special day. What exactly will happen in those two days? Who will show up? What can possibly go wrong? And are they going to get married?

“Al de dagen van ons leven” (All the Days of Our Lives) will be staged in Woodstock at the Market Centre Theatre on Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available locally at Market by the Falls on Main Street in Otterville; at Red Thistle on Norwich Avenue in Woodstock; and at Mike’s Meat Market on Dundas Street in London. They can also be purchased at www.ticketscene.ca or mail a cheque with your name to Maartje van Wely, RR 1, 865877 Township Road 10, Innerkip, ON N0J 1M0

There are also performances in Hamilton March 17, London March 23 and Goderich April 7.

Woodstock Dutch Theatre Group is a non-profit organization that travels across southwestern Ontario providing entertainment for the Canadian-Dutch community. Every year donations are made to various organizations like the Children’s Health Foundation and McNally House in Grimsby.

During the 35th anniversary last year, with the support of sponsors and patrons, the organization made a donation of $1,000 to the Children’s Health Foundation and $250 to the McNally House.