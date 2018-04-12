With $435,000 donated to date, the annual spring yard cleanup fundraiser is back again this month.

The cleanup event, led by residents Jason Stubbe and Corwin Velthove, will take place April 28 in Norwich and area.

The event sees community members roll and aerate lawns, plant flowers, sweep ditches, rake leaves and other spring yard activities with donated equipment all in the name of a good cause. Every penny raised during the cleanup goes directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.

In 2017, the cleanup raised $168,201 in total with the sponsors contributing $92,750. To date, the group has donated over $435,000 to the cancer society.

The fundraising goal for 2018 has been set at $76,000.

Anyone wishing to get involved can contact Stubbe at 519-537-1707 and jasons@stubbes.org or Velthove 519-532-4712 and cvelthove@hotmail.com. The event can be found online through Facebook and Instagram by searching 'Spring Yard Cleanup for Cancer'.