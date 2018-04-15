Significant rainfall to follow ice storm

A freezing rain warning has ended for Norfolk and Haldimand counties but remains in place for Brantford/Brant, Oxford and several other parts of Southwestern Ontario.

A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada remains in place for the area.

Rain may be heavy at times with total accumulation for Sunday night and early Monday being in the 25 to 35 mm range.

Environment Canada asks people to clear drainage basins of ice buildup to help with water flow and to prevent basement flooding.

“The ice buildup won't likely be as severe as earlier expected - perhaps up to 10 mm. However, strong winds gusting to 70 km/h in combination with the ice accumulation will likely still result in many power outages due to fallen trees limbs and power lines,” the national weather service said Sunday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads due to dangerous driving conditions due to untreated roads and fallen tree limbs.