Police have recovered a number of stolen items amongst a spike in crime in Embro last week.

On April 11, the Oxford County OPP were called to investigate several thefts in Zorra Township.

Through investigation, it was discovered that, overnight, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from a home on Wallace Crescent. The truck was later recovered in London, where two suspects were arrested and charged by London police.

Additionally, OPP officers recovered a stolen 1989 Oldsmobile vehicle and licence plate on Commissioners Street in Embro, which had been reported stolen to London police.

Another vehicle was broken into overnight on the same street. Suspect(s) broke the windows of the vehicle to gain access to credit cards from a wallet left inside. The credit cards were left behind but several online purchases using information obtained from the credit cards were made.

Also broken into was a work van on St. Andrew Street. The suspect(s) stole several tools with a value of $3,000. The list of items stolen include: aDewalt six-piece combo power tool kit; a Dewalt hammer drill;a Dewalt angle drill; Dewalt batteries; a Dewalt 20-volt radio; a Stanley level; and a Fluke T-1000 volt meter.

The OPP continues to investigate these incidents.