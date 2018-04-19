Alzheimer Society volunteers make a difference

Volunteers are essential to community organizations like the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

"We would not be who we are today without our volunteers," said Shelley Green, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

"Volunteers have been the reason why we started - the volunteers who formed the first organizing group - and volunteers have continued to be involved in almost every aspect of the Alzheimer Society since we began in 1989."

Volunteers have many different roles with the Society ranging from helping in the office with administrative tasks to doing graphic design, and helping with fundraising.

Volunteer companions are matched with an individual with dementia in the community, providing social interaction, companionship, basically helping to keep someone with dementia well through socialization, interaction, and doing activities that are both enjoyable and help stimulate their minds. At the same time, they help give the caregiver a break.

"We have a board of directors who are providing direction from the governments of the organization, and overseeing all the financial management of the organization."

They have volunteers who help with education displays, and volunteers who help with social groups for people with dementia and family members, including the minds in motion program.

"You can see that we have volunteers that are helping us really almost in every aspect of what we do. So it's a good organization to reach out to because people typically can find something that they can fit into, where they have an interest or previous experience.

"The nice thing about the volunteer companion program, for example, is that people don't have to have a previous experience with dementia. We provide the training, we provide ongoing support to our volunteers so that they know they have the resources and the support of our staff team behind them in that volunteer role.

"That's the message we want to put out in the community - we're here to support them. We don't expect people to come to us with previous experience in those roles. We are here to educate, train and support."

Green said the experience of being a volunteer companion is phenomenal.

"Our volunteers in that program often tell us they feel that they get more than what they give. We know it's not true, but that's how they feel. They feel like they're getting more themselves, just through the experience of choosing to give their time and their care to make another person's life better.

"I think volunteering, for me, is such a wonderful way to spend your time because it brings such fulfillment and joy and a sense of purpose to your life. When you're making that choice to give of yourself freely, I think that what you do get back is phenomenal. You just have such a real sense of joy. I think that's the best way I can put it - joy and fulfillment - in making a choice to give of yourself knowing that what you're doing is in some way, whether it's administrative help or visiting someone with dementia, or helping in a social group, or being on the board of directors... ultimately, as a volunteer, you know that what you are doing is making an impact. Sometimes it's a direct impact, sometimes it's an indirect impact. But the impact that you're making is helping the quality of life of somebody living with dementia and their family."

The Alzheimer Society is there to answer questions, said Green, noting that people who just want to call to get more information should not feel obligated to volunteer.

"Ultimately we want to find a great fit for the volunteer as well as for the Alzheimer Society. So it's important to connect with an organization to find out if what they have to offer is something that you're interested in, or if what you have to offer is a good fit for the organization."

To contact the Alzheimer Society of Oxford, email info@alzheimer.oxford.on.ca or call 519-421-2466. The office in Woodstock is open Monday to Friday, 9-4:30 p.m.

"Even if people have never volunteered before, it's never too late," Green summed up. "People of all ages can become volunteers at any time. It's a very rewarding way to spend your time because it's thinking about others, caring about others, and it's about making a difference in others' lives."

cabbott@postmedia.com