The Great Ride ‘n Stride is returning to Norwich this year.

The 47th event will take place Sunday, April 29 at Harold Bishop Park from 1 to 3 p.m. when the community is invited to bike, walk or run to fight cancer.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s Great Ride 'n' Stride is a non-competitive, pledge-based fundraising event organized by the society and held in a number of communities across Ontario.

In a press release, Hailey Parliament from the Oxford County branch of the Cancer Society, said the Great Ride 'n' Stride has a long history in Norwich, raising over $154,000 since the first event in 1971.

Participants are invited to enter as an individual or as a team and make a real difference in fighting cancer - through research, education and direct services to patients offered by the Canadian Cancer Society.

Funds raised at the event go to the society’s mission work, helping to fund Canada’s most promising research, ensure no one has to face cancer alone, and stop cancer before it starts through prevention research and advocacy.

Contact Linda Torkelson at 519-863-6269 or travlin66@gmail.com for more information or register online atwww.cancer.ca/greatridenorwich.