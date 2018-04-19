Norwich resident Sarah Phelps said it was “an amazing experience” to be in on the ground floor of the selection of a limited release spirit to be released later this year.

Phelps was chosen to be one of five Canadians to help select a limited release whiskey at Forty Creek distillery recently.

The opportunity came through a social media contest on Facebook in February, when Forty Creek Distillery asked fans to comment about why they choose to partake of Forty Creek whiskey products. Phelps’ response was chosen as one of the winning comments, and she was whisked away for a whiskey weekend at the Grimsby distillery for a VIP experience that concluded with a tasting session with Master Distiller Bill Ashburn and where Phelps cast her vote for this year’s limited edition release. The winning blend will be announced and available for reservation prior to an annual Forty Creek event in September.

“(On the) Friday night, I went out for supper with the other winners and some Forty Creek executives,” said Phelps. “Saturday we spent the entire day at the distillery. We got an exclusive tour of the distillery.”

After the tour was lunch and then casting their votes for the 2018 limited release whiskey. A celebration dinner finished off the weekend.

The event was also educational for Phelps, and she learned about the different types of whiskey and how mixing them changes their flavours.

“Being a whiskey drinker, this just brought so much more to the table. I learned how to smell the notes in a whiskey, how it is made and how Forty Creek does all of that,” she said. “I have a new appreciation for whiskey and cannot wait for the limited release to come out for everyone to try it.”

This wasn’t Phelps’ first visit to the distillery. As a fan of whiskey, Phelps has been to the distillery so she could witness the process first-hand. This does, however, mark the first time that fans were invited to be part of the brand’s whiskey making process.

Phelps’ fellow winners were from locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick, including Mike Currah from nearby Innerkip.