A project designed to help clean up water in Cedar Creek is getting a cash infusion of $25,000.

The Hodges Pond Re-Naturalization Project was announced last week as the recipient of a donation by the Gunn’s Hill Limited Partnership.

The partnership consists of the Oxford Community Energy Cooperative, the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and Prowind Inc.

The Gunn’s Hill LP is the owner and operator of the Gunn’s Hill Wind Farm located in Norwich Township.

The money will be used to support trail development, bird nest habitats and learning opportunities.

The partnership said they plan to host public events for residents to participate in including tree planting and habitat building at the project.

“At Prowind, we are proud to work with passionate community leaders to continue supporting projects that will create opportunities for growth and recreation in Oxford County through the Gunn’s Hill Wind Farm Community Fund,” said Prowind CEO Frank Mascia, in a release.

The partnership created the Community Fund of $25,000 to be awarded to a local project that best represents “the values of Gunn’s Hill Wind Farm.”

Located off Old Stage Road, the 400 acres of land surrounding Hodges Pond is owned by the County of Oxford and is in the process of being re-naturalized.

Historically, Cedar Creek, which flows through the pond, has had some of the lowest quality of water of the tributaries that drain into the Thames River. Due to a decline in use, the Hodges reservoir had become a sediment-filled shallow lake with low oxygen levels and high bacteria.

The Hodges Pond project is a partnership between the Cowan Foundation, Oxford County, Stewardship Oxford, Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, Oxford County Trails Committee and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Phase one, which includes the draining of the pond and the “natural realignment” back to the original Cedar Creek bed channel, has been completed.

Phase two of the Hodges Pond rehabilitation project includes reestablishing the natural Cedar Creek bed channel and creating multiple wetland areas.

“Hodges Pond is a project that the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation is proud to support,” said Matt Jamieson, president of the corporation, in a release. “It provides regeneration that is vital to the regional eco-system, as well as developing a natural landscape feature for surrounding communities to enjoy.”

