The first independent, large-scale chicken hatchery built in Ontario in 30 years is set to open early next month in Woodstock.

The joint venture, which will operate as the Thames River Hatchery, cost $15 million and is expected to create about 30 jobs while producing 20 million chicks per year.

“This facility features the most-advanced technology on the market, which will allow us to enhance quality, animal care standards and sustainability,” said Bob Sargent, vice president of Sargent Farms in a release.

The hatchery’s location on a greenfield site in Patullo Ridge Business Park was chosen due to the proximity and convenient access to highways, as well transportation links to reach a large network of chicken farms across southern Ontario.

“We’ve had tremendous support and encouragement from the community and officials in Woodstock as we moved this project forward from the planning stages to reality,” says Claude Boire, president of Boire & Freres, in a release. “We’re thrilled to get to the production stage and play a role in further developing Ontario’s dynamic and growing chicken industry.”

Sargent Farms and Boire and Freres are both family-owned and operated companies.

Sargent Farms is also carrying out a $10-million project to enhance and retrofit its halal chicken processing facility in Milton.