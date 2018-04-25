Inn Out of the Cold may need a new name if it is expanded to provide accommodation during all four seasons.

On Wednesday county council will decide whether they will provide the funding that will enable the homeless shelter to operate on a year-round basis.

“It’s been known for the last 14 years that homelessness doesn’t end when it’s not cold out,” said Paul Beaton, director of human services for the county. “It’s not a weather-related condition. It’s an affordable housing issue”

Operation Sharing has operated the shelter, currently located in Old St Paul’s Church, for the past 13 years.

Chaplain Stephen Giuliano, executive director of Operation Sharing, said in the past he “was not a big fan of a year-round homeless shelter.”

“I was hoping the community, in the short term, could hold the tension at having (a year-round shelter) and be motivated to come up with something more progressive and dignified in terms of individual dwellings,” he said. “But having said that -- we have a serious problem with the issue of homelessness in the county -- the numbers are up.”

Giuliano said recently they have had up to 12 people a night, with marked increase in the number of women, people who need supports and working poor utilizing the facility.

As well, he said, the shelter has been renovated and improved over the years and now includes showers and laundry facilities.

“It’s far more dignified for people who need to stay there than it was in the past,” he said.

Despite being located in Woodstock, the shelter has been proven to be a county-wide service, Beaton said.

Currently the county provides about $90,000 in funding to the shelter, which would increase to roughly $150,000, largely used to pay salaries.

Inn Out of the Cold currently operates from November to April from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to a report going before council Wednesday, people experiencing homelessness have historically attended the local homeless shelter for the months of November to April. From May until October they utilized shelters in other communities.

“A critically low vacancy rate and high average market rent contribute to homelessness,” reads the report going before council Wednesday.

Vacancy rates in Oxford County as reported by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation are 2.6 per cent. The average price of one-bedroom apartment is $908 per month.

“These two data points contribute to homelessness in Oxford County when one considers the average Ontario Works cheque is $721 per months for a single person for shelter and basic needs,” the report read.

Shelters operating year-round in neighbouring communities such as London, Brantford and Waterloo are denying access to Oxford clientele.

“As a result Operation Sharing has expressed a willingness to operate on a yearlong basis,” the report read.

Inn Out of the Cold also provides access to addiction services, as well as programs offered by Operation Sharing, and referrals to other community programs.

HRivers@postmedia.com