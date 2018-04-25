NORWICH TOWNSHIP -

Laura Barker isn’t one to be fooled, so when she was surprised with an award at the Township of Norwich Chamber of Commerce awards night, it was a moment to remember.

“It’s very rare that something can get pulled over my eyes,” she said when she accepted the Special Achievement Award – one that’s only been given out twice (once to a group of three people) since the awards program began.

The real challenge was keeping the award a secret from Barker, who is chair of the awards nomination committee and organizer of the annual event, which was held this year on Wednesday, April 18 at the Norwich Community Centre.

Barker was feted for the amount of involvement she has put into the township community since moving here from the Ottawa area 10 years ago. She is very active in the Optimist Club, the Chamber of Commerce, BIA and local real estate board.

“I’m so happy to give every ounce of my effort to these organizations,” she said, before moving off stage to have her photograph taken with her award. Usually, Barker is the one behind the camera taking portraits of award winners.

Before her award was announced, there was a lull in the evening’s activities while she took photos of the recipient of the Business of the Year – Large Category Ben Kungl of Oxford Energy Solutions and his employees.

Kungl has been designing, building and shipping original equipment for refrigeration, air conditioning, motion control, motors and other systems since 2006 for a variety of sectors including healthcare and food production. He started his business with just one part-time employee and now employs seven.

“You don’t need to be big and have a lot of people to make an impact on the local economy,” Kungl said in the video presentation about his business.

When he accepted his award on stage, he said it’s an honour to be recognized in the town where he grew up and knows so many people – and where he made special mention of Shirley Miller, who taught him in Grade 3.

Miller was the recipient of this year’s Judy Cayley Memorial Award, an honour that was developed after the death of life-long Norwich resident Cayley in 2015 to recognize those who work behind the scenes in their contributions to the community.

Miller’s contributions include volunteering with the cancer society as a volunteer driver, a 20-year commitment to Meals on Wheels as a driver, working with the Norwich Merchants for 40 years, visiting at retirement and nursing homes and being involved in the Norwich United Church.

“Yours is an example of what we all should stand for,” said Luann Wagner, who presented the award on behalf of White Coad LLP lawyers, where Cayley worked.

Miller said it was volunteering that helped fill a void when she retired from teaching 25 years ago and found herself needing something to do that would fill her time and allow her to see people.

“It was not to be recognized as I am tonight,” she said. “However, it’s an honour to receive this award in Judy’s name. I will be constantly reminded of what a great person Judy was when I think about this honour.”

The Business of the Year – Small Category award was presented to the Salvation Army Thrift Shop in Norwich – where two full-time and one casual employee and 12 volunteers make sure that those who are in need in the township receive the help they require.

The Salvation Army is able to provide its services with the support of the thrift store donations and sales, but the real work is done behind the scenes with programs to support those who are marginalized and may require help paying utility bills or some support with their health-related requirements. The food bank at the Norwich location helps to bridge gaps for residents and is filled to the brim when it comes time for the Christmas hamper program.

“We’re well supported by our community and no one has to go hungry,” said April Greenwood, the local store manager, before pointing out that her crew of volunteers are the people who make sure the work gets done every day.

Volunteering is what earned Ruth Storey the Citizen of the Year award at this year’s awards dinner.

Her work as a volunteer at the Norwich Museum, organizing the Lunch and Learn events and concerts, spearheading community parades, acting as the music director at Burford United Church and more drew her the recognition.

“Every one of you here tonight, you’re here because you’re community-minded,” she said. “Any one of you could have received this award.”

“I am truly blessed,” she said, before ending her acceptance speech with a Dr. Seuss quote from The Lorax. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.”

Heather Vrugteveen also ended her acceptance with a quote, “Norwich is a wonderful town and will always be my home town and I’ve never seen a better one.” But Heather wasn’t able to attend the award, due to a volunteer commitment, so her sister, Amy received the Youth Citizenship award on her behalf. Heather was recognized for her volunteer work with Operation Christmas Child, in an area soup kitchen, at Heritage Reformed Congregation church’s Vacation Bible School and her small business Kreamy Kakes.

Heather was on the same volunteer outing as Alissa Averink, the recipient of the essay contest scholarship. Averink’s parents accepted on her behalf, the scholarship for her winning entry addressing the question about what opportunities youth can offer the businesses of the township.

Agriculture awards

Good stewardship and family were at the root of business for both of this year’s Farm Family of the Year award recipients.

Boondale Farms, owned and operated by Thomas and Stella Boon, and Baseline Pork, owned and operated by the Da Costa family, received the honours at the Chamber awards event.

Boondale Farms operates in a niche market, producing certified organic milk on their farm near Burgessville. It was a three-year process to earn their organic certification, on top of years of research into the process.

“It’s something we always found intriguing,” said Thomas in the video highlighting the farming operation.

“Patience, dedication and faith has brought them to where they are today,” said Evert Veldhuizen in presenting the award.

The Boon family began farming in Burgessville in 1964 and in 1996, Thomas and Stella became partners with Thomas’ father and mother. In 2006, the couple took over the farming operation and now milk 80 cows and have 200 acres of certified organic land where they produce crops to feed their cows.

The Da Costa family involves several generations in its pork production at LaSalette.

Patriarch Joe, at 93, is still takes part in the decision making on the farm, and John and Liz enjoy the involvement of their daughters Michele and Melissa in the operation.

“This is the first award I’ve ever won in my life,” said John when he receipted the award. “I’d like to thank my father. He was basically our patriarch. He was our foundation. If it wasn’t for him, we would never have got to where we are today.”

Wilena Veldhuizen was the recipient of the agriculture bursary award for her essay submission addressing the question, how do you see the new generation of farmers being able to handle the negative press associated with farming?