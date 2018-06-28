NORWICH -

Norwich Library has several special events lined up for July, as well as regular programming.

Knit 1 Yack 3: Every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m., you’re invited to bring your craft projects socialize in a comfy and inviting environment tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for purchase.

Early On: Every Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. Children ages 0-6 with their caregiver are invited to play and learn in a friendly group setting.

Read with me: Free reading assistance for school aged kids to read to our volunteer Wednesday or Thursday. Space available but limited.

VON SMART: Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 p.m. Specially trained VON staff will lead gentle mobility exercises.

Summertime Lovin’ with Essential Oils Workshop: Thursday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Learn how to use essential oils to your benefit during the summer and various seasons. Make a natural bug spray. Free program, no sales.

Mismatched Book Club for teens and adults: Wednesday, July 25 at 4 p.m. “They Left Us Everything” by Plum Johnson. Books available at the library. Free program.

Norwich Book Club: Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn, books available at the library, free program

TD Summer Reading: Summer Reading is in full swing: In Burgessville, Norwich and Otterville check your library to see what is happening where you are.

Here’s what’s happening in Norwich July for Summer Reading:

Participate in various special activities at your pace: find Sweetie, guess the number of jelly beans in the jar, figure out the secret message once you find the hidden pictures or add your colouring picture to our Geeking out wall.

Candy Land Train: Thursday, July 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Drop in and build a train using delicious treats, candy and various supplies. Ages 3-12, free program

Candy Land Tech: Saturday, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Drop in and take pictures in candy land or other weird and wacky places using our green screen technology. Ages 9-15.

Candy Land World: Thursday, July 12 6:30-7:30 p.m. Design, imagine your own Candy Land world. Join Danielle as you play games, stretch your imagination and create your own Candy Land pendent. Ages 7-12, registration required

Candy Land Ocean: Wednesday, July 25 2-3 p.m. Play games such as crab walking, try reciting rhymes, jokes, and unscramble words and a take home craft. Ages 5-9.

Paper Bag Monster Piñata: Saturday, July 28 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Drop in and create your own piñata to take home, ages 3-12.

Candy Land Bling: Tuesday, July 31 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in and create a set of candy jewelry from necklaces to bracelets to lanyards, ages 3-12