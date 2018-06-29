Plans are set to bring more affordable housing and retirement units to Woodstock.

Oxford County Council has approved two development plans for surplus lands surrounding Woodingford Lodge that will provide 201 affordable units for seniors built to achieve passive house standards and possibly net zero.

The first plan will develop 23 affordable housing units owned and operated by Splitroc Inc. to help address the growing demand to increase affordable rental housing supply in the community.

With the growing need for retirement living, the second project will create a 178 unit assisted living Stillbrook Accessible Retirement Residence.

“The situation I would say is desperate for the amount of people out there looking for something they can afford,” said Paul Beaton, director human services.

Beaton explained that these units are critical for the community, and he doesn't expect them to be on the market long.

“We've got a project going on right now on Hunter Street, an affordable housing protect under construction, and they sell out the day they open. There's a high demand for this type of housing.”

Beaton said that the Stillbrook residence is a great option which is more affordable for people and has a wide variety of programs including respite care for a day, a week or even a few hours.

“With an aging population this is a pretty good project,” he said.

The net result of the projects will create a senior campus of care offering a variety of housing options from independent living to long term care.