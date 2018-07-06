CHATHAM -

Running concrete median barriers along the nearly 120-kilometre stretch of Highway 401 between London and Tilbury would take time and money — a lot of money.

While a detailed cost estimate isn’t available yet, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Transportation Ministry said improvements along that stretch would run into seven figures per kilometre.

“We expect construction to widen Highway 401 to six lanes with (a) concrete median barrier to cost several millions of dollars per kilometre,” Bob Nichols, the ministry spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Building a concrete barrier — the option a grassroots group is pushing Ontario’s new Tory government to adopt — would require filling in the grass median and adding drainage and paved shoulders, he said.

In the meantime, Nichols noted a $12.3-million contract was awarded this spring to install 48.4 km of cable barriers this year from Victoria Road, in eastern Chatham-Kent, to Iona Road, near London.

The first cable barriers anywhere along the 401, their installed cost works out to just under $255,000 a kilometre.

Another 16.3 km of cable barrier will be installed from east of Drake Road to east of Charing Cross Road, and west from Mull Road to west of Victoria Road, all in Chatham-Kent.

That will provide median coverage for just more than half of the 401 between London and Tilbury, with the rest getting cable barriers by the end of 2021 as sections of the highway are rebuilt.

“Installing high-tension cable is the fastest way to bring significant safety improvements to this section of Highway 401 in Southwestern Ontario with an open grass median,” Nichols said.

Unlike concrete barriers, which many safety advocates in Southwestern Ontario prefer, cable barriers can be installed without significantly changing a highway system’s layout.

But Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, a veteran of many regional battles with the province, and an advocate of concrete barriers, said he questions installing cable if concrete is planned later.

Premier Doug Ford, in the run-up to the June 7 election, backed the building of a concrete barrier and his office has since confirmed that.

“It’s not a good example of government spending, or getting the best bang for the buck, in my view, to protect peoples’ lives,” Bradley said of the cable-barriers-now, concrete-barriers-later approach.

The new Progressive Conservative government is taking office trying to find $6 billion in unspecified budget savings to help whip the province’s books into shape.

Noting the PCs seem to be hitting pause on many issues, Bradley said thinking long-term is more prudent.

“There’s some value to the cable,” he said, “but the real solution, that will prevent the crossovers (crashes), is the concrete barriers.”

Crossover crashes and deaths were frequent on the 401 east of London until a generation ago, when concrete barriers were installed. To the west of London, however, no protection was added.

Concrete barriers have advantages and drawbacks, said Faouzi Ghrib, a professor in the University of Windsor’s civil and environmental engineering department.

Rollover crashes will be minimized, “but the impact velocity on the occupant will be higher,” he said.

Ghrib said other barriers, such as W-beams and cables, can dissipate crash energy. But concrete lacks the same capability.

“When a car hits the concrete wall . . . usually the concrete is so stiff . . . all the energy will be transferred back to the car,” he said. “There is a trade-off: You cannot say that concrete is all the time better.”

Calls to improve 401 safety west of London have been heard since the 1999 disaster in Lakeshore, near Windsor, when eight people were killed and dozens injured in a fog-shrouded, 87-vehicle pileup.

If concrete barriers are deemed necessary elsewhere on the 401, asks Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, why not at its southwestern end?

There’s a feeling, he said, “when you get down to the tip of Southwestern Ontario, they (the government) sometimes forget we exist.”

With the 401 only getting busier, Bradley said, the steep toll being paid now won’t get any better.

At least with concrete barriers, he said, “there’s ultimate protection.”

CHATHAM — Neighbouring Michigan swears by them.

So does Alberta.

High-tension cable highway median barriers had also been Ontario’s go-to option for the deadly stretch of Highway 401 west of London to Tilbury until a Southwestern Ontario push to install concrete median barriers caused the former Liberal government at Queen’s Park to blink.

Amid pressure from the Build the Barrier citizens’ group, which wants the concrete barriers installed along the 120-kilometre stretch of highway known as Carnage Alley for its terrible toll in deaths and crashes, former premier Kathleen Wynne’s transportation minister in February indicated the concrete barriers would come — but not right away, not until after planning that would include an environmental assessment to widen that stretch of the 401.

In the meantime, the province would stick with installing cable barriers to help prevent median crossover crashes on the busy superhighway.

Not good enough, say safety activists: They’re holding Doug Ford’s new Progressive Conservative government, elected last month, to Ford’s election campaign commitment to build the concrete barrier.

Separating east- and westbound traffic with wire cable might help, says the woman leading the charge for concrete — but it would be only a matter of time before there’s another crash death.

“This is not a done deal,” said Alysson Storey of Chatham.

“The new premier and government have promised concrete median barriers. We won’t be satisfied with cable barriers. This is not the right solution for this stretch of road. And I’m worried that people will continue to pay with their lives as a result.”

Often far cheaper than concrete, cable barriers absorb the impact of a crash, catching vehicles before they cross into oncoming traffic.

Transportation officials elsewhere say there’s no off-the-shelf solution to crossover crashes that works everywhere. Traffic volume and speed, and a road’s crash history, must be factored in, they say.

“It’s not just a one or the other kind of thing,” said Nick Schirripa, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “We have multiple barrier types . . . They are all tools of the toolbox.”

Michigan has used cable barriers for about 10 years, with high speeds often better handled with cable, said Schirripa.

“Our freeways are 70 m.p.h. (112 km/h). At (that speed), obviously if you hit a concrete wall, you are coming to a much more abrupt stop and there is a much higher chance of serious injury or fatality,” he said.

“What we’ve found with cable barriers is kind of the opposite, because it is designed to kind of catch and hold the vehicle, and slow it more gradually to a stop.”

Michigan didn’t replace concrete with cables, but has installed them where there were no barriers before.

Cables have proven effective even with large vehicles, said Schirripa.

“We’ve had cable barrier stop fully loaded (trucks), fully loaded tractor-trailers, school buses and charter buses full of kids and travellers,” he said. “Not just your average passenger vehicle. Larger vehicles with 80,000-pound (more than 36,000-kilogram) gross weight.”

Advocates for the 401 concrete barriers say they’d be better than cable to stop big trucks and other heavy traffic, but Schirripa said there have been “very few” crashes through cable barriers in Michigan.

Where a concrete barrier is preferable, he said, is where the median isn’t wide enough to handle a cable system’s absorption and deflection of a crash.

Alberta has installed high-tension cable barriers along several sections of highway, with its Transportation Ministry reporting fewer severe collisions — and deaths and injuries — as a result.

Most vehicles that hit a cable barrier can be driven away, with only minor damage, the ministry adds.

“High-tension barriers are also designed to absorb the impact of buses and semi-trailer units,” the ministry reported. “Since they have been installed in Alberta, there are no reported cases of barriers being broken by the impact of larger vehicles.”

But Storey argues the 401 — the nation’s busiest highway, with its heaviest truck traffic — is different.

“That’s the point we keep trying to make,” she said.

“You need to address the circumstances and conditions of that particular region. The circumstance and conditions of this region are well known.”

Deadly crossover crashes

On the 120-km stretch of Highway 401 west of London to Tilbury

2018

June 22, near Tilbury

Trucker Alaa Issa, 44, of Windsor, dies when two transports collide in a crash that closes the highway for 15 hours, diverting thousands of vehicles through Chatham-Kent.

2017

Feb. 16, near Shedden

Trucker Gary Lent, 66, whose widow now lives in London, dies when his truck collides with another near Union Road. Toronto-area trucker Mohamed Duale is charged with careless driving.

Aug. 29, near Dutton

Sarah Payne, 42, and her daughter Freya, 5, of London, die when an eastbound pickup crosses the grass median and collides with the family’s westbound van. A 56-year-old Cambridge man is charged. The deaths give rise to the Build the Barrier citizens’ push for concrete barriers west of London.

2014

May 10, near Chatham

Alyssa Smulders, 13, and her uncle, Marc Lafontaine, 35, of Windsor, die when a westbound tractor-trailer crosses into the eastbound lane. A London trucker is convicted of careless driving and fined $2,000

Other crashes

Since 2018, there have been at least 13 cases where vehicles crashed in the centre median, Chatham and Elgin OPP say.

Since 2016, there have been at least five crossover crashes without deaths, near Rodney, Highgate, Harwich and Chatham. Three involved transport trucks.

