Over the years volunteers at Oxford County Animal Rescue have seen it all -- from cats that have been tossed out windows to starvation, abuse and animal hoarding.

“Rescuing is hard,” explained Anna Holmes, a director with Oxford County Animal Rescue. “We see how cruel humans can be.”

Without a humane society in the region, volunteer rescue organizations such as this one are in high demand.

“There is a real need for it here in Oxford,” Homes said.

Last year they found homes for almost 300 rescue animals, all of which have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and vet checked before they were adopted, said fellow director Cindy Westover.

It is not unusual for some animals to need medical procedures such as leg amputations or an eye removal, she said.

Animal care costs money and on Sunday they hosted a motorcycle poker run to help raise funds for the organization that has over a hundred animals currently in foster care.

They also partner with PetSmart to find homes for their cats.

Close to 30 riders spent the morning crusing through the Oxford County countryside, including Plattsville, Burford, Norwich and Ingersoll before stopping at the Moose Lodge for refreshments.

Funded solely by donations, the all-volunteer charitable organization was founded five years ago to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused, abandoned and surrendered animals.

They also hope to educate the community on the ethical and humane treatment of animals, and the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Their next fundraiser -- the Wags and Whiskers Walk -- takes place on Sept. 9 in Roth Park.

For more information visit their Facebook page or www.oxfordcountyanimalrescue.com.