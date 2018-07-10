Surplus railway land may be sold

The County of Oxford is contemplating selling surplus county-owned abandoned railway corridors.

A public meeting is scheduled for July 11 during a county council meeting to consider declaring the railway corridors as surplus and to authorize their disposal, according to a report going before council Wednesday.

County council has previously authorized staff to dispose of parts of county-owned railway corridors that could not be repurposed for utility or future trail corridors.

The proceeds of those land sales were used to install fencing and access control along certain abandoned rail areas.

According to the report the land will be sold through negotiations with adjacent landowners.

Surplus lands along the Trans Canada Trail corridor will require legal surveys and reference plans before they can be severed.

Those costs will be funded from the property sale with proceeds used for fencing along other parts of county-owned corridors.

According to the report the sale will reduce the county’s liability and obligation to install fencing and responsibility associated with property ownership of the lands.

Detailed mapping of the lands are available upon request and has also been posted at the Oxford County administration building, Town of Tillsonburg, Township of Norwich and Township of South-West Oxford municipal offices.

HRivers@postmedia.com

Heather@WSR